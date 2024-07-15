Testimonies collected by EL DEBATE between people who are visiting in Mazatlán they reveal the alleged abuse of some public transport drivers in the collection of their services.

Tourists interviewees agreed that they chose to use urban transport because in his opinion, the charge to address the traditional pneumonia or charioteer It was excessive.

This implies that the drivers would be exceeding the collection because it is high season, which would imply a warning from transport leaders and sanctions from road and transport inspectors.

While is true that Mazatlan It is a fashionable tourist port where people with a budget arrive, the lungfishers and charioteers They must respect the rates established for the tourist area and not apply the popular saying, “According to the toad, the stone is the same,” because the only thing they are doing is alienating the client and making them fail public transportation when they are surveyed.