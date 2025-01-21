Joe Biden has left a letter to his successor, Donald Trump, in the Oval Office as tradition dictates and as the current president already did with the former leader in 2020. This gesture marks the continuation of a modern ceremony started in 1989 by Ronald Reagan.

A journalist asked Trump, while he was signing the decrees, if he had received the letter, to which he responded that he did not know. He began to look for it in his desk drawers until he found it, held it up and the cameras immortalized it. the moment. “Maybe we should all read it together,” the new president joked before putting it aside. You can only glimpse an underlined number: 47. The order of the presidency that the president will occupy in these next four years.

Trump has explained that he will read it privately before deciding whether to share its content publicly, although Biden already said he was not going to reveal it when asked by reporters: “That’s between Trump and me,” he stated. The former US president described the letter as a “very generous” statement.

The letters to future presidents of the former leaders is a ritual that Ronald Reagan began to get away from the intense debates and accusatory rallies that the candidates have in the elections. It is a tacit agreement between two professional colleagues who wish each other luck.









Reagan left the letter to George HW Bush with an illustration of an elephant cornered by turkeys: “Don’t let the turkeys get you down,” he commented in a joking tone. Since then, all presidents have maintained this custom, and their letters often offer insight into the challenges and responsibilities of the presidency.