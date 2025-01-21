Vehicle registrations in the European Union remained flat throughout 2024. Deliveries of passenger cars reached 10,632,381 units, which represents a slight increase of 0.8% in the year-on-year comparison, according to data from the European employers’ association. Acea.

An increase that by market was led by Spain. Among the main community markets (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), Spain was the one that increased vehicle registrations the most, with an increase of 7.1% in 2024, thanks to the renewal plans implemented in some autonomies.

By energy sources, Electric vehicles were the third most preferred by customers (behind gasoline models and non-plug-in hybrids), with a market share of 13.6%. In 2024, 1,447,934 fully electric models were marketed in the European Union, which is equivalent to a decrease of 5.9% in the year-on-year comparison.

The non-plug-in hybrids They were the ones that increased their sales the most, with an increase of 20.9% in the year-on-year comparison and a total of 3,288,862 units delivered.

The models powered by gasoline They remained preferred by European customers, but registered a drop of 4.8% in 2024, with 3,542,755 registrations.

The vehicles plug-in hybrids They also cut their deliveries by 6.8% in 2024, reaching 758,944 units sold.

However, the models were diesel those that experienced a greater decline in sales, with a drop of 11.4% and 1,267,741 registrations.

Tesla cuts its sales by 13.1%

As far as manufacturers are concerned, tesla It closed last year with a drop in its sales in the European Union. The company led by Trump magnate Elon Musk sold 242,945 vehicles, 13.1% less in the year-on-year comparison.

If the markets of the countries that are part of the European Free Trade Association and the United Kingdom are added, The drop in Tesla sales stands at 10.8% and 327,034 registrations.

It should be remembered that Tesla closed last year with its first delivery cut in a decade. Besides, Neither in 2022 nor 2023 did it reach the sales objectives that Musk himself had marked. Nor did it achieve those for 2024, which, despite not being public, also benefited from significant price cuts in different community markets.

So steep was the drop in sales of the electric company that Volvo Cars once again regained the position it had lost the previous year to the detriment of the North American firm. In the case of Volvo Cars, the increase was 28%, reaching 282,087 units sold.

One in four sales is from the VW Group

Where there is no variation is leadership by consortia. He Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries by 3.2% in the EU, reaching 2,841,451 units. This allows it to have a market share of 26.1%, up to 0.6 percentage points less than the previous year. If the EFTA countries and the United Kingdom are taken into account, the German automobile giant’s deliveries grow by 2.5%, with 3,407,242 sales and a market share of 25.9%, up to 0.4 percentage points less than in 2023.

After Volkswagen was placed Stellantis. The Franco-Italian-American group cut its deliveries by 7.2% in the EU, to 1,742,073 registrations and a market share of 17.8% (more than one percentage point more than in 2023). With the EFTA and United Kingdom markets, Stellantis sales fell by 7.3%, to 1,969,594 units sold.

The podium was closed by Renault Group. The German automobile consortium increased its sales by 1.9% in the EU, with 1,173,762 registrations and maintains its market share at 11%. The increase reaches 3.2% if the EFTA and United Kingdom markets are taken into account, reaching 1,282,453 registrations.