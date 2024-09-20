by VALERIO BARRETTA

Rear wing, McLaren adapts

In the end the McLaren must bow to the Federation. The FIA, which yesterday had hinted that there could be measures against the Woking team for the behavior of the rear wing, has asked for and obtained modifications to the aerodynamic appendage of the MCL38.

It was McLaren itself, as admitted by the British team, who offered to modify the discord wing, which flexes to the point of generating a noticeable mini-DRS in Baku.

The press release

“Although our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren proactively offered to make some small modifications to the wing following our conversations with the FIA”this is the first step of the team’s press release.

The press release ends with a polemical tone: “We expect the FIA ​​to have similar discussions with other teams regarding the compliance of their rear wings.“.

McLaren, in short, does not hide its annoyance at this decision, reiterating that the wing has passed every type of test by the Federation. In any case, McLaren has drawn almost all the advantage it could obtain from the rear wing, as this would have been It is not an immediate problem for the Woking team because the wing in question would have been used again only in Las Vegas, the third to last round of the World Championship.