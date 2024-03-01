US President Joe Bidenannounced this Friday the next air drop of packages with food and medicine in the Gaza Strip and opened the possibility of a maritime corridor to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

“The aid that is flowing to Gaza is not enough. There are innocent lives at stake. There are children's lives at stake”stated the president as he began a meeting at the White House with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

During his announcement, however, Biden became confused and mentioned Ukraine when he was referring to Gaza.

“In the coming days, we will join our friends in Jordan and others to provide airdrops of food and supplies to Ukraine. We will look to open other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a sea corridor to deliver large quantities of food,” he said.

The American president promised that he will insist that Israel also facilitates the entry of more trucks and the opening of new land routes for the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave..

“There should be hundreds of trucks, not just a few. I will not stand still. We are trying to do everything we can to get more assistance,” he said.

The body of a Palestinian killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd rushing towards an aid distribution point in Gaza.

Likewise, Biden said that he hopes that an agreement will be reached “soon” for the release of the Hamas hostages and a six-week ceasefire in the Israeli offensive on Gaza that allows aid to enter the entire Strip.

In almost five months of war, more than 30,200 people have died in the Strip, including the 115 Gazans who died on Thursday in a chaotic incident during the distribution of food in Gaza City, in which Israel admitted to having opened fire, but He attributes the number of victims to an avalanche caused by the hungry crowd that rushed against the trucks.

