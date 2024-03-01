After a long trip, the Argentine Nicolas Zalazar arrived in Barranquilla and was presented with the Junior from Barranquilla, who had to go to the market to replace Rafa Perez who suffered a serious injury.

“Welcome Nico! We welcome the central defender Nicolás Zalazar, new player of our institution,” Junior wrote on his social networks.

The defender, who arrives as a free agent to replace the injured one Rafa Perez, It was made official this Friday by the club. Upon his arrival in the Atlantic capital with his agent, he spoke to the press about his last-minute signing.

“I am very happy for the opportunity and I hope to do the best in Junior. It all happened with a call to my agent. He seduced me with the option of coming to Junior and everything was decided to come,” the Argentine mentioned in dialogue with The Herald.

And he added: “I come to contribute to the group objective that exists. If they give me the opportunity I will do my best, always putting Junior above everything. Play the Liberators it would be nice. It is something that motivates every player. We will try to leave Junior as high as possible.”

Arturo Reyes, Junior coach. Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME

For his part, Zalazar spoke about how the negotiations took place and assured that everything happened very quickly. “Everything was talked about recently. In a matter of two or three days things were able to happen. That's how it all happened. I disassociated myself from Defense and Justice and when this opportunity came I decided to come because I was interested. My loan ended in Ñublense from Chile and I went back to Defense and Justice. We reached an agreement to separate, I was waiting for an opportunity and this one came,” he said.

In addition, he talked a little about his position and mentioned that he can also play on the wing: “I have always had to play as the first central marker, but I have no problem playing on the left. I have played the odd game as a winger. But really I almost always play central defense. Later we will look at what the teacher needs and I will always try to do everything that is best for the team.

Finally, Zalazar He explained that although he has not played since December, he has been training in a personalized way so as not to lose rhythm: “My last game for the end of December. As I was a free agent, I was training with the physical trainer these days and now I will polish what the teacher asks of me to get to the competition as best as possible for when he needs me.”

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

What happened to Rafa Pérez?

Three minutes after the actions began in the stadium The Campin of Bogotáin what was the defeat (3-0) of Junior against Santa Fe On matchday 8 of the League, a serious injury occurred for Rafa Perez and that led to him being replaced immediately.

The footballer, who arrived at the club in this market, slipped to look for the ball and in the action put his entire body on his ankle, which suffered a significant sprain that would have serious consequences.

After what happened, Perez He was lying on the floor and the doctors from the Barranquilla team quickly went to treat him. One of the assistants asked for the change and entered through the defender. Diego Mendoza.

This week, the Cartagena center-back underwent successful surgery for his fractured tibia and fibula, in which his ligaments were also compromised. Recovery time is seven to eight months.

