The sudden death of actress Shannen Doherty filled her fans with sadnesswho made her mark with her performances in projects such as ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’. She passed away on July 13 at the age of 53.

Several media outlets reported the death of Shannen Doherty, which was due to the cancer she suffered in recent years and despite the treatments nothing could be done to save her life.

An interview that he gave is going viral on social media and He talks about what his greatest wish would be to fulfill and he didn’t achieve it.

Shannen Doherty She always wanted to have a baby, but she couldn’t do it due to different situations. When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, that desire grew:

“I didn’t just want a child for myself, but for my husband as well. I wanted it for our marriage. I wanted him to have that part of himself fulfilled as well,” she says. Shannen Doherty in an interview for the podcast ‘Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty’.

In the same space it is mentioned that Dr. Lawrence Piro, who was her oncologist, provided her with different tools and treatments to get pregnant, but this never happened. In 2019, Shannen Doherty began the procedure, but the results were not successful.

Shannen Doherty She tried to be a mother until four years before her death and was unsuccessful.

Due to menopause, Shannen Doherty has given up her attempts at IVF In 2016, she underwent a mastectomy, thus losing all hope of becoming a mother with her husband Kurt Iswarienko.

In 2017, Shannen Doherty went in for a check-up, in 2019 the cancer progressed and in 2020 She confirmed that she had it in stage 4, unfortunately losing all hope of becoming a mother.

In 2023, Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko have split up, and in an interview with People she revealed that she had fallen in love with another man who had two children and she came to consider them hers.

The day that Shannen Doherty died, People posted about his death:

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones and her dog, Bowie. The family asks for privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”