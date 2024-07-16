The Copa America final left a series of events that have captured the attention of the media. For example, the fact that several fans tried to sneak into the stadium and that the start of the match was delayed by more than an hour.

Among all the images left by the sporting event, the participation of several Colombian artists could be seen, not only Shakira and Karol G, but also other celebrities who accompanied the team from the stands.

In one of the boxes, you could see Blessd, Maluma and Ryan Castro, among others, supporting the Colombian players, who finally finished as runners-up after a difficult match with Argentina.

The viral video and the Argentine player’s response

At one point, the cameras captured what was happening in the box, just when Blessd decided to pull the shirt that an Argentine fan was raising to support his team, as if he were trying to take it off.

At that point, the fan ran backwards, hit the wall and at that moment the Colombian dropped the garment and continued celebrating with his teammates.

The Albiceleste fan showed confusion at that moment and Blessd acted as if nothing had happened. However, he did not realize that he was being recorded at that moment.

The moment quickly went viral on social media. In response, Argentine player Leandro Paredes commented on Blessd’s action on social media: “If you want one, let us know and we will send it to you signed,” he wrote on the channel’s Instagram profile. TyC Sports.

The comment caused all kinds of reactions and already has more than 123 thousand ‘likes’. Meanwhile, Blessd’s action caused laughter among some Internet users and rejection from others.

As seen in other images, this was not the only problem that occurred in this box on Sunday. When the match ended, Maluma himself had a heated discussion with the fans of the albiceleste.

