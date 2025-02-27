The Euroleague It is in full boiling. On the strategic level, because their leaders have already begun to filter that, with the Ukraine War facing their final stretch, the Russian teams will return to the competition the next campaign after more than three years … of veto And in the sports plane, because only eight days of the regular phase remain and everything must be decided. Especially raw is the situation of the two greats of Spanish basketball, Barcelona and Real Madrid, ninth and thirteenth respectively and that today (20.45, Movistar) They face the classic course of the course. A duel that seems fundamental for its continental aspirations.

Whites, with a complex calendar until the end of the league, are not even in the repayment positions and their irregularity has been flagrant in the international competition. However, their giant pride and champion mentality become a very unlikely scene that stay out of the qualifiers. On the other hand, it is the Catalans who worry the most, because the team led by Joan Peñarroya is going through a deep crisis of identity and results.

He was about not qualifying for the Copa del Rey and, once the ticket for Gran Canaria, Marcelinho Tenerife, gave him a deep review that sent him home to the first exchange. In addition, it is seventh in the ACB League and it seems that it will fight until the end to qualify for the playoffs. Evils and more ills that have leaked to the physicist of the players. First fell Laprovittola And then they were Vesely and PUNTER the casualties, a evil eye that was crowned this week when the club announced that Juan Núñezafter suffering a meniscus inflammation, it will have to go through the operating room and it is very difficult to dress again this season.

ACB: Madrid – Barça (73-71)

Euroleague: Barça – Madrid (90-97)

Supercopa: Madrid – Barça (89-83)

ACB Playoffs: Barça – Madrid (92-95)

ACB Playoffs: Madrid – Barça (104-98)

ACB Playoffs: Madrid – Barça (97-78)

ACB: Barça – Madrid (85-79)

Copa del Rey: Madrid – Barça (96-85)

Euroleague: Barça – Madrid (83-78)

Euroleague: Madrid – Barça (65-64)

Before such panorama, it has been Peñarroya The target of most criticism. The Catalan coach has failed to take advantage of his juicy staff and his management management such as Willy Hernangómezwhich has barely had minutes in recent months, make their continuity unlikely for the next course. Even so, Barça’s crisis is not new, a giant who has gone from bad to worse in the last five years and must do self -criticism from the base to the summit. Forks Juan Carlos NavarroBarca Legend and current sports director, one of the names that awakens most in the fans.

The former player, maximum historical scorer of the institution, amounted to the position in 2021, only three years after his retirement and, since then, all his projects have been failed. He had to deal with Sarunas Jasikeviciusan iron sergeant signed in 2020 who intended to return the Catalans to their golden age but ended up dating the back door. The old escort provided a large template to the Lithuanian, with illusionary signings such as those of Satoransky, Vesely or Laprovittola and, although he conquered a league and two cups of the king, he crashed forcefully in the Euroleague, where he lost against him real Madrid in two consecutive semifinals (2022 and 2023).

After the last, Navarro talked about self -criticism and, a few weeks later, he terminated his former partner as well as the project’s emblem, Nikola Mirotic. As a substitute for the bench he chose Roger Grimau, another legend of the club without curriculum in elite basketball. In addition, his great bet was the hiring of the aforementioned Hernangómez, which he became one of the best paid in the continent. However, the result was horrible, then Grimau Only one campaign lasted (Navarro called him as “an experiment”), Hernangómez generated a climate of difficult management in the costumes and Barça was left without expanding his record.

The third one has not gone to the third either. Peñarroya He has not fulfilled the expectations and the five new additions of Navarro have not been decisive, sometimes except PUNTER and Metu. A team that goes from bad to worse and that is brewing what could be a historical ridiculous in case it was not classified for the Euroleague or ACB playoffs. The projects come and go, but what is evident is that the myth does not atina from the offices.