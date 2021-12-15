Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema won the “AS” award, as the best player in the world, given by the Spanish newspaper of the same name, he took the opportunity to talk about his future ambitions to win the Spanish League “La Liga” and the European Champions League “Champions League”, And he sent a strong message to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid’s next competitor in the 16th round of the Champions League.

After receiving the award, he said: It is a wonderful and exciting season, and I am very happy with this honor today, and then we are thinking about facing Saint-Germain.

Benzema, who scored 36 goals this year 2021 in various competitions, added, “We have to win all our upcoming matches, in order to win the Champions League, which we love.” Real won it 13 times.

He said, “We know that Saint-Germain is a strong team, with great stars, but we are able to impose our style on it, and it is a confrontation that all players want to participate in, and we will strive to win both home and away matches.”

It is noteworthy that the first leg will be held on February 15 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, the stronghold of Saint-Germain, while the return match will be held on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the stronghold of Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema, who is ranked fourth in the Golden Ball ranking this year, who has scored 13 goals in the Spanish League so far and made 7 other goals, admitted that this year 2021 is his best season ever during his football career, and said: I always strive to develop my performance day after day. I hope to continue like this, enjoy and have fun playing, scoring goals and helping my teammates and team to win.

The “AS” ceremony was a wonderful evening that was disturbed only by what the host said when Benzema handed over the award. We usually gave this award to Lionel Messi, Killian Mbappe, or Sergio Ramos, but we now give it to Karim Benzema, the best French player this year and the star of Real Madrid, Benzema presented to receive the award. Annoyed appeared on his face from the announcer’s words, and he was satisfied with a faint smile while replying, saying: Yes, yes!