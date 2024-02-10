When carrying out various immigration procedures in the United States, it is an advantage to be a relative of a US citizen Because, through this, you can more quickly access procedures such as permanent residence, a fiancé visa or a K-3 or K-4 visa so that families can reunite. However, The authorities clarify that this speed depends precisely on the relationship.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) points out that a US citizen can help his or her spouse; unmarried children under 21 years of age; married children 21 years of age or older; parents; or brothers, to obtain various immigration benefits, for example permanent residence or visa.

Likewise, it is possible to support the fiancé to obtain a special visa, or your partner's spouse and children under 21 years of age to process a visa to meet in the United States.

Although, the government agency pointed out that although there are always visas available for immediate family members of US citizens, so the beneficiary does not have to wait a turn to complete the process, The situation does not guarantee any type of benefit, it only speeds up the process, meaning that the document could ultimately be rejected.

In addition, there are differences depending on family ties. A visa will become available for a preferential category based on the priority date, established as follows:

First preference: adult child, age 21 or older, unmarried of a U.S. citizen.

Second preference (2A): Spouse of a permanent resident and unmarried children under age 21 of a permanent resident.

Second Preference (2B): Unmarried adult child of a permanent resident.

Third preference: married child of any age of a US citizen.

Fourth Preference: Sibling of an adult US citizen.

How to support a foreign family member in an immigration process

US citizens interested in supporting an immediate family member to reside in the United States or enter the country They have to fill out the corresponding form and pay the fee, considering that starting April 2024, the costs will be modified.

I-129F foreign fiancé petition: US$675. I-130 foreign fiancé petition (online processing): US$625. I-130 foreign fiancé petition (paper procedure): US$675. I-539 application to extend or change status (online, with biometric services): US$420.

In all cases It is necessary that the citizen or legal resident of the United States can demonstrate the relationship they have with the family member they plan to support to enter or remain in the country.