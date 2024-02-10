Rai wants to clarify the affair of John Travolta's shoes in Sanremo. Legal action by the national broadcaster is possible.

The waters do not calm down after the case that broke out on stage (and off stage) at Sanremo. Here would have been on stage John Travolta in a sensational case of alleged hidden advertising concerning the U-Power shoes worn by the American actor. After the failure to sign the release for the Qua Qua Ball scenes with Fiorello and Amadeus and the subsequent criticism, the matter will probably continue in court.

The statements of Prime Time's entertainment director, Marcello Ciannamea, underline how clear thestipulated agreement with John Travolta and his agency, the Divina Luna company.

The contract we have stipulated with John Travolta and his agency, the Divina Luna company, expressly provides for a commitment on their part not to include in the broadcast or bring on stage elements having directly or indirectly an advertising value.

This agreement clearly imposes a contractual commitment on the part of the actor and his agency to avoid the inclusion, during the broadcast and on the Ariston, of products and objects of any nature that could constitute clear advertising. The contract is clear: “both directly and indirectly”.

The clarification comes in this Sanremo fuss which brings the controversial Travolta case to the center. The famous Hollywood actor took to the stage wearing shoes of which he is testimonial from 2023. Amadeus had declared at the press conference, almost apologetically, that “were not even clearly recognisable”. The problem, however, remains, the case has started, mediatically and, perhaps, legally.

Rai also considers itself an injured party in this situation and has announced its intention to take legal action to clarify the issue of hypothetical hidden advertising. The entire case has attracted considerable interest. Some rumors not yet confirmed suggest a payment of one million euros for John Travolta's appearance. This is not a figure from Rai. In fact, there would be talk of a payment arriving directly from the U-Power company. Everything will be subject to subsequent and in-depth checks.

During a press conference, Ciannamea reiterated compliance with contractual agreements and stated that: