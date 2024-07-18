He Ecuadorian football is in mourning after the confirmation of the death of the young goalkeeper of

Barcelona from Guayaquil, Justin Cornejo at the age of 20The news was announced by the team itself.

South American who regretted the sad event.

Through a statement, the Barcelona Sporting Club confirmed that Justin Cornejo had died after being admitted to a hospital. Although the causes of death were not disclosed, it was learned that his arrival to receive medical attention was due to a blow to the head.

“No words or phrases can take away the pain we feel right now. The memories that he leaves us all will be what gives us the strength to get through this. Justin you will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace my friend. We love you so much.“, it reads.

No further details have been released regarding his death. The club is keeping everything private.

respect to the family of his goalkeeper, who although he was not the starting element, was already a reference for soon

be defending the first team’s goal.

Conmebol denies postponing matches

Following the news of Justin Cornejo’s death, Barcelona sought to ensure that the Conmebol granted the postponement of the Copa Sudamericana match against Bragantino but this did not happen and the match ended up being played on Wednesday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Janner Corozo scoring for Barcelona and Helinho for Bragantino. The return match will be played on Wednesday, July 24.