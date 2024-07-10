Samsung Electronics today unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, as well as the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are designed to harness the power of AI. The Galaxy Z Fold6, with its large display, and the Galaxy Z Flip6, with its Flex Window mode, promise to deliver unique and flexible experiences to users. The design has been further refined, resulting in the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z devices ever, without compromising durability thanks to the use of Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

“Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead the mobile industry, first by creating the foldable design and then by ushering in the era of mobile AI. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together to bring new possibilities to consumers around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our foldable devices meet the unique needs of every consumer, and now Samsung will offer them a unique experience, powered by Galaxy AI.”

Both models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, optimized for AI processing, delivering high performance and enhanced graphics. Additionally, the vapor chamber cooling system has been expanded to optimize performance during heavy use. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is designed to enhance productivity with features like Notes Assistant on Samsung Notes, which offers translations, summaries and automatic note formatting. The S Pen, with its ability to activate shortcuts, and integration with the Google Gemini personal assistant, make this device ideal for those who need advanced tools for work and creativity.





The Galaxy Z Flip6 offers a host of innovative features such as the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window, which allows you to access notifications and quick replies without opening the device. The FlexCam camera, with its new Auto Zoom, and improved 50 MP and 12 MP sensors allow you to capture clear and detailed images, even in low-light conditions. The new Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, with the integration of AI, offer an optimized communication and listening experience. Thanks to features such as Interpreter in Listening Mode and Adaptive ANC, these earphones improve sound quality and comfort of use.





The new devices will be available in Italy starting from July 10. Here are the pricing details: Galaxy Z Fold6 costs 2,459 euros for the 12GB + 1TB memory version, 2,219 euros for the 12GB + 512GB version, 2,099 euros for the 12GB + 256GB version. Galaxy Z Flip6 starts at 1,279 euros for the 12GB + 256GB version and 1,399 for the 12GB + 512GB version. Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy colors, while Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available in the Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint color options. Galaxy Buds3 will be available in the Italian market at a price of 179 euros, while Galaxy Buds3 Pro will be available at a price of 249 euros. When you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 between July 10, 2024 and July 23, 2024, you can receive a free Clip Case.



