Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented data on processes for corporate tax credits for 129,185 million pesos and accused the Judiciary of delaying their resolution.

During the morning press conference, the federal president displayed a graph showing the categories of various economic activities, although not the names of the companies.

Among the notable economic activities are: air transportation, soft drink, scrap metal, cement, mining, accounting, legal and payroll offices, steel, oil, food, gas stations, soccer teams and department stores.

The average number of days that the processes are delayed is 159, according to the graph shown by AMLO.

Presented in detail, by economic activity, is:

-Air transportation

Tax credits: 33 thousand 495 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 195

-Soft drink

Tax credits: 22 thousand 701 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 210

-Scrapyard

Tax credits: 19 thousand 860 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR sending the case to the PJ and the initial hearing: 709

-Cement factory

Tax credits: 15 thousand 408 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 61 and 43

-Miner

Tax credits: 11 thousand 420 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR sending the case to the PJ and the initial hearing: 49

-Accounting, legal and payroll office

Tax credits: 7 thousand 645 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 86, 142 and 328

-Steelworks

Tax credits: 5 thousand 693 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 289

-Oil company

Tax credits: 5 thousand 460 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 179, 95 and 46

-Food

Tax credits: 1,973 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR sending the case to the PJ and the initial hearing: 96

-Accounting, legal and payroll office

Tax credits: 1,780 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR sending the case to the PJ and the initial hearing: 105

-Gas stations

Tax credits: 1,391 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 298 and 202

-Football team

Tax credits: 1,271 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR sending the case to the PJ and the initial hearing: 118

-Department stores

Tax credits: 1,088 million pesos

Days elapsed between the FGR case being sent to the PJ and the initial hearing: 55, 70, 298 and 22

The cases presented are criminal accusations by the FGR for alleged tax fraud, that is, criminal proceedings that can lead to the responsible persons being imprisoned.

Tax credits granted by the SAT to companies are not litigated in criminal proceedings, but rather in trials before the Federal Administrative Court (TFJA) (which is not part of the Judicial Branch), and subsequently before the circuit collegiate courts, with exceptional cases reaching the Supreme Court. It is in these trials that it is decided whether the company has to pay or not.

With information from Victor Fuentes