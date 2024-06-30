The Dutch GP chronicle

It’s a Sunday of three for Pecco Bagnaia: third consecutive victory in the Dutch GP in MotoGP and also third consecutive success of the season. A similar streak has not been seen in the top class since 2022, when the same Piedmontese centaur scored four consecutive successes. Behind him, on the wonderful Assen track, he placed once again Jorge Martinwho confirms yesterday’s second place and sees his lead in the standings over the reigning world champion reduced to 10 points.

The Spaniard finished far behind, more than three seconds behind the red #1. In third place, after a spectacular and also very strategic battle, he placed himself Enea Bastianiniwho thus collected the second consecutive podium after the second place at Mugello, beating Vinales, Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio after a long battle.

The words of the top-3

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “I liked everything. This weekend everything went perfectly. I also want to thank all the fans, this beautiful crowd. They are fantastic. I was fast and precise. We showed our pace and the tire choice was also spot on.”

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati-Pramac): “Difficult weekend since Friday, it started in a negative way but we managed to improve a lot since yesterday. We were close to Pecco, but there was nothing else to try. I did everything I could. Second position is fine for this weekend. I’m happy with my first podium in Assen. We will try again here next season”.