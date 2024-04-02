Banks, differences between current accounts and deposit accounts: advantages and disadvantages

Increasingly Italians they choose the deposit accountan instrument that has also returned to the fore as an accomplice inflation which eats away at savings. The data is sensational, only in the last year have they chosen to entrust their money to this alternative instrument to the classic current account 4.5 million people. It is preferred to the classic current account for one reason in particular, for customers high rates of return that it can offer. According to the survey that Facile.it commissioned from the mUp Research and Norstat institutes, precisely 4 and a half million Italians they've opened one in the last twelve months. Consumer interest is also demonstrated by another piece of data; according to a comparator analysis le online searches of these products grew, in 2023, by 169% compared to the previous year.

“The savings account is a real investment toolwhich is based on a traditional current account and which allows you to obtain a high income on the sums deposited”, explain the experts at Facile.it. “It is good to remember, however, that the classic operations that can be carried out through the traditional current account they are not available with the deposit account which instead provides reduced operations“. Analyzing the age of the respondents who declared that they had opened a deposit account in the last year, it emerges that the interest in this type of product was greater in some specific groups: if at a national level the percentage is equal to 10, 7%, among 35-44 year olds it rises to 14.6% and even reaches 16.4% among respondents aged between 25 and 34.