Bagnaia gets even closer to Martin

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 J.Martin Ducati 200 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati 190 3 M. Marquez Ducati 149 4 E. Bastianini Ducati 136 5 M. Vinales Aprilia 117 6 P. Acosta GasGas 101 7 B. Binder KTM 98 8 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati 90 9 A. Espargaró Aprilia 82 10 A. Marquez Ducati 61 11 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 45 12 R. Fernandez Aprilia 39 13 F. Quartararo Yamaha 39 14 F. Morbidelli Ducati 38 15 J. Miller KTM 32 16 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 32 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 15 18 J. Mir Honda 13 19 J.Zarco Honda 12 20 A. Rins Yamaha 8 21 T. Nakagami Honda 8 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 L. Marini Honda 0 24 S. Bradl Honda 0 25 P. Espargaro KTM 0 26 L. Savadori Aprilia 0

With the victories in Assen (Sprint and race), Pecco Bagnaia shortens still in the standings over Jorge Martin: there is now only a 10 point gap between the two. Marc Marquez is further behind, now -51 from the top, then Enea Bastianini, 64 points behind the leader.