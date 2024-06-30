Bagnaia gets even closer to Martin
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|200
|2
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|190
|3
|M. Marquez
|Ducati
|149
|4
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|136
|5
|M. Vinales
|Aprilia
|117
|6
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|101
|7
|B. Binder
|KTM
|98
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|90
|9
|A. Espargaró
|Aprilia
|82
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|61
|11
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|45
|12
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|39
|13
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|39
|14
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|38
|15
|J. Miller
|KTM
|32
|16
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|32
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|15
|18
|J. Mir
|Honda
|13
|19
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|12
|20
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|8
|21
|T. Nakagami
|Honda
|8
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|L. Marini
|Honda
|0
|24
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|25
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|0
|26
|L. Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
With the victories in Assen (Sprint and race), Pecco Bagnaia shortens still in the standings over Jorge Martin: there is now only a 10 point gap between the two. Marc Marquez is further behind, now -51 from the top, then Enea Bastianini, 64 points behind the leader.
#World #Drivers #Standings #Dutch
Leave a Reply