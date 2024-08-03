Bagnaia goes down, Martin returns to -1

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 222 2 J.Martin Ducati 221 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 167 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 166 5 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 127 6 P. Acosta GasGas 115 7 B. Binder KTM 114 8 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 93 9 A. Espargaro Aprilia 89 10 A. Marquez Ducati 83 11 F. Morbidelli Ducati 55 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 53 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 51 14 R. Fernandez Aprilia 46 15 F. Quartararo Yamaha 44 16 J.Miller KTM 38 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 15 18 J.Mir Honda 13 19 J.Zarco Honda 12 20 T.Nakagami Honda 10 21 A. Rins Yamaha 8 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 L. Marini Honda 1 24 S. Bradl Honda 0 25 P. Espargaro KTM 0 26 L.Savadori Aprilia 0

Of the three drivers at the top of the standings on the eve of the Silverstone Sprint two of them fellFrancesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. The championship leader saw his steering lock out at the Loop when he was in fourth position and determined to make up ground on Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargarò.

Pecco can thank his teammate Bastianini for having preceded Martin, who it’s back to -1 in the Drivers’ standings, a nice injection of confidence after the disappointment of the Sachsenring. Bastianini by winning also overtook Marc Marquez, who fell at the Vale S. The Beast is third at -55 points from Bagnaia.

Binder preceded Acosta and is just one point behind the rookie in the KTM derbyJack Miller also returned to move the rankings with seventh place.