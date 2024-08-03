Bagnaia goes down, Martin returns to -1
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|222
|2
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|221
|3
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|167
|4
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|166
|5
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|127
|6
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|115
|7
|B. Binder
|KTM
|114
|8
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|93
|9
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|89
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|83
|11
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|55
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|53
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|51
|14
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|46
|15
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|44
|16
|J.Miller
|KTM
|38
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|15
|18
|J.Mir
|Honda
|13
|19
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|12
|20
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|10
|21
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|8
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1
|24
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|25
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|0
|26
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
Of the three drivers at the top of the standings on the eve of the Silverstone Sprint two of them fellFrancesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. The championship leader saw his steering lock out at the Loop when he was in fourth position and determined to make up ground on Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargarò.
Pecco can thank his teammate Bastianini for having preceded Martin, who it’s back to -1 in the Drivers’ standings, a nice injection of confidence after the disappointment of the Sachsenring. Bastianini by winning also overtook Marc Marquez, who fell at the Vale S. The Beast is third at -55 points from Bagnaia.
Binder preceded Acosta and is just one point behind the rookie in the KTM derbyJack Miller also returned to move the rankings with seventh place.
#Bagnaia #Bastianini #saves #Martin #2nd
Leave a Reply