Nana It is one of the most popular Madhouse series, the pair of Tokyo-based heroines managed to enter the hearts of cute and tough fans alike. Now, although a return of the manga is not announced, it is of the series that will be available on Netflix for LATAM.

That's how it is, Netflix kept its promises and brought Nana to your catalogue, it is now available! Check it here. Episodes from all four seasons are all available!

So you can put the series on loop to remember the days of youth and romance of this pair of girls who learn to be happy in the way they can be themselves and live in freedom. Let's hope that at some point we can see the end of the brand new series.

Nana follows the story of a couple of girls who meet on the subway, They both share the same name and end up living together by chance, however, they mutually have things to deal with, but together they will support each other and a genuine and devoted, but independent, romantic affection will begin to emerge. The girls know what they want and must seek their own goals.

On the one hand, Nana one must find one's own way as a singer after the strong breakup with the person he loved and was part of his band. On the other hand, Hachi will have to being able to survive on her own and carve out her own space.

How many chapters does NANA have?

Nana got an anime adaptation through Studio Madhouse (Claymore, Frieren: Beyond the Journey, Monster).

The four seasons managed to bring together 47 episodesso it is not so easy to do a marathon but it is not impossible either.

The anime series written and illustrated by Ai Yazawa was an original serialization by Shuēisha which circulated from 2000 to 2009 with a total delivery of 21 compilation volumes, however, fans well know that the story remains unfinished.

