Aymeric Laporte, the 30-year-old centre-back, is at a professional crossroads. According to reports from the Saudi newspaper Al Yaumthe player is determined to leave Al Nassr. His agent is actively working to terminate his contract, in order to facilitate his arrival at Real Madrid. This insistence has provoked an immediate reaction at the Riyadh club, where the sporting director, Fernando Hierro, the coach Luis Castro and the president Al-Muhaidib have called an emergency meeting to address the situation.
Laporte, who has a two-year contract with the Saudi club, has not found the challenge he expected in the Arab league. Despite having played an outstanding season last season with 37 games, four goals and one assist, and having been a key player in the European Championship with the Spanish national team, his desire to play for Real Madrid seems to be unwavering. However, internal sources at Al Nassr have denied that immediate moves are being made for his departure.
Real Madrid, who recently suffered the loss of young talent Yoro to Manchester United, are looking to strengthen their defence without compromising their financial policy. Carlo Ancelotti has given the green light to the operation, but has made it clear that the club will not pay a transfer fee for Laporte. The centre-back will have to negotiate his exit from Al Nassr in a way that allows him to join the club for free or for a symbolic price.
Laporte, who signed a three-year contract with Al Nassr for 24 million euros each, is willing to give up the 48 million he has left to earn and lower his salary considerably to fulfil his dream of wearing the Real Madrid shirt. However, Al Nassr, known for its firmness in negotiations, does not seem willing to give in easily, defending its interests with a mixture of pride and financial strategy.
Real Madrid would see Laporte as a valuable addition to their squad, especially given the injury to David Alaba and the uncertainty surrounding Vallejo’s performance. Laporte would complete a solid central line-up alongside Militao, Rüdiger and Alaba himself once fit. Laporte’s flexibility and experience would be a significant contribution to Ancelotti’s team.
The next decision depends on Al Nassr and their willingness to release Laporte without financial complications. Meanwhile, the centre-back continues to take advantage of his holidays after a successful summer with the Spanish national team. Al Nassr’s friendly against Granada could be a turning point in this story, as negotiations continue and time is running out for all parties involved.
