Paula Badosa’s 25th participation in a Grand Slam could not have started better. The tennis player from Begur defeated the Chinese Xinyu Wang in the first round of the Australian Open 6-3 and 7-6 (5). Although the match did not start well for the Catalan, since she had to overcome an unfavorable 1-3 in the first set, little by little she began to feel better on the court and defeated her opponent in 87 minutes.

The start of the year for Pol Toledo’s pupil had not been good. He lost in the first round of the Brisbane tournament and in Adelaide he only won one match. After the bad start (1-3), Paula Badosa endorsed a 5-0 run, which allowed her to get the first set back on track.

In the second, everything was in his favor. He reached 5-4 with serve, but Wang won the break and they had to break the tie in the tie-breaker. In fact, Begur’s side suffered because they started 3-0 down, but managed to come back to take the set and the match. After the match, Badosa admitted that it was “very hard” and that she was “very nervous.”

The Catalan now awaits a rival in the second round, which will come from the match between the Australian Talia Gibson and the Turkish Zeynep Sonmez. He will face one of the two on Wednesday. Last year, Paula Badosa fell in the third round against American Amanda Anisimova.

On the other hand, this victory brings the Girona native closer to the ‘top 10’ of the ATP ranking. Currently, it occupies 12th position. His opponent in this Sunday’s duel is the 37th best racket on the circuit.