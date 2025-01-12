The entry of a mass of cold air will cause a drop in temperatures this Sunday throughout Spain. Seven CC.AA will be on notice due to cold, snow or wind

The temperatures will decrease practically across the board this Sundaynotably in large areas of the northeastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, and seven autonomous communities will have a warning for minimum temperatures, snow, gusts of wind, fog and waves.

This Sunday there will be an anticyclonic situation, stability, in most of the countrywith cloudiness in the early hours in large areas that will tend to lift, leaving a predominance of slightly cloudy or clear skies, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

However, the influence of a storm in the area around Italy will leave a greater instability in the Balearic Islandswith showers accompanied by storms, which are not ruled out locally strong at dawn and could reach points on the southeast coast of the peninsula or Alborán.

Some weak precipitation is also expected during the first half of the day in the eastern Cantabrian, upper Ebro, northern Iberia or the Pyrenees, where it will occur in the form of snow from 700/1,000 meters in the early morning, with probable significant accumulations at altitudes. high. In the Canary Islands there will be cloudy intervals in the north of the islands and slightly cloudy skies in the south.

Mist and banks of clouds are expected morning fogs in Galiciamountain areas and on both plateaus, without ruling out dense and persistent ones in the south of Extremadura.

Trade winds will blow in the Canary Islands, with an easterly wind in the Cantabrian Sea and a westerly wind moving to the east in the Strait and Alborán. In the rest, the northern component will predominate, with the north wind becoming strong with very strong gusts in Ampurdán and the Balearic Islands, and the wind in the middle under Ebro and Castellón. They are also planned very strong gusts in the Pyrenees.