The actor and director Bruno Ascenzo and her boyfriend, the singer Adrian Bello, shared a tender video on their social networks, in which they are seen dancing to the rhythm of the song 'The Simple Things' by Bello. The couple took advantage of Valentine's Day to celebrate their love and send a message of inclusion and respect. At another time, Ascenzo published on his social networks what they ate together.

What do Bruno Ascenzo and Adrián Bello do for Valentine's Day?

Bruno Ascenzo He was the first to share the first show of love of the day, on his social networks. As could be seen, the popular couple had heart-shaped bread for breakfast. “Happy San 'Volantín' from my breakfast that woke up romantic”wrote the Peruvian artist.

Bruno Ascenzo celebrates love with Adrián Bello. Photo: Instagram/Bruno Ascenzo

Additionally, in her next Instagram story, she shared a photograph in which she shows off with Adrián Bello and her friend on a beach. She was moved on this special day and decided to greet them with a beautiful message of love.

For its part, Adrian Bello She was not far behind and shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she shows herself dancing with her great love Bruno Ascenzo. In the clip, you can see how they enjoy dancing, hugging and playing, which denotes complicity and trust. Adrián Bello took advantage of the moment to promote her song. “This song reminds me of the beauty of simplicity in love, what really matters is the least “surprising”, moments like these, laughing, dancing, you don't need much more to be happy and appreciate what you have . “It's time to be cheesy and romantic to fight so many ugly things that happen every day in the world. Come on, it's possible”reads part of his post.

Who is Adrián Bello?

Born in 1991, Adrian Bello He is 33 years old, while Bruno Ascenzo, with whom he shares the stage, he is 39 and was born on September 13, 1984. Although he studied Communication and specialized in Photography, since 2018 he has dedicated himself to music as an independent singer and composer. His musical style has earned him the nickname 'Peruvian Harry Styles', but he clarifies that he does not seek commercial success, but rather artistic expression. “I don't make urban or pop music, but things that have a touch of something older and melancholic. When producing, I like more minimalist things. I feel like I'm not making mainstream music nor do I consider myself the experimental artist of the moment,” commented the author of 'Go Back'.

Adrián Bello got his start in music when he was a finalist at the 2015 Claro Festival. He then released 'Apprentice', a soul album in English that positioned him on the musical scene. From there, he participated in several projects with other artists, such as 'Explosión' with Ximena Sariñana, 'Escondidos' with Jósean Log, 'Emotional Intelligence' with Alejandro and María Laura, 'If you wanted me' with Nia Vanie and 'Una night more' with Esteman, from Colombia.