San Juan.- Nine artists, including Bad Bunny, Becky G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Shakiralead the Premios Juventud 2023 with nine nominations, which will take place on July 20 in Puerto Rico.

The Frontera Group, Featherweight and TINI They complete the dozen artists with the most nominations for these awards, which will be held at the José M. Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan, the production of the event reported on Tuesday in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Colombians Camilo, Karol G, Manuel Turizo and the Argentine Maria Becerra they remain on the list with 8 nominations each, adding to a total of 233 nominees in 44 categories.

The Youth Awards recognize the different areas of interest of the new generations such as music, fashion reproductions, innovation, culture, and everything that is in trend, the organization detailed in the statement.

For this reason, for this edition the production will premiere 15 new categories that reflect the latest trends in the world of music.

Among those categories are “Best Song For My Ex”, “Best Urban Track”, “Best Urban Mix”, “Best Dembow Song”, “Best Trap Song”, “Pop Mix Of The Year”, “Best Pop/Urban Collaboration ” or “Best Tropical Album”.

The annual awards will also feature special “Change Agent” recognitions, which honor young people and stars who make a difference to build a better world.

Mexican actress and presenter Alejandra Espinoza will return as a hostess and will be accompanied by great artists to be announced soon.

The event will be broadcast live on Univision.

The public will be able to vote for their favorite artists from this Tuesday until June 26 at PremiosJuventud.com. EFE