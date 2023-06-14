Justice annulled this Tuesday a case against the Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchnerwho was being investigated for the alleged irregular use of the presidential aircraft fleet during his terms between 2007 and 2015, according to a decision by the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

(In addition: 22 children poisoned by gas leaks in a school in Argentina)

The case was opened by the late judge Claudio Bonadio to find out if the planes of the presidency were used to bring furniture to the hotels owned by Kirchner in Patagonia (south), when she was president.

(You can read: The atrocious murder of the renowned businessman Gabriel Izzo that shocks Argentina)

The Chamber of Cassation decided to annul the legal process considering that Bonadio did not act impartially as a judge, since he himself had been the complainant.

“It is by virtue of the breach of a basic guarantee that affects the fair order, that everything acted by the complainant judge and, at the same time, the investigator in the case, must be struck down with the sanction of annulment,” the ruling indicated.

(Also read: Cristina Kirchner is unlinked from the investigation into money laundering in Argentina)

It is by virtue of the breach of a basic guarantee that affects the fair order, that everything acted by the complaining judge in the case must be struck down with the sanction of annulment.

In recent years The former president accumulated a dozen cases against her, but has been dismissed in many of them.

Until now, Kirchner, 70, has been sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification for corruption in the awarding of road works in the province of Santa Cruz (south) during his two presidential terms.

As vice president, Kirchner enjoys privileges that exempt her from going to prison.

(You can read: Cristina Kirchner raises her tone against the IMF and avoids pointing out a Peronist candidate)

AFP