The Netflix series 'Baby Bandito' has brought Chilean criminal Kevin Olguín to stardom, who is a trend on social networks. The incredible robbery in which he participated, at the Santiago de Chile airport in 2014, where 6 million pesos were stolen (equivalent to 10 million dollars at that time), was known worldwide as the 'robbery of the century', due to its perfect planning. After the event, Olguín, who was 23 years old at the time, fled to Europe to enjoy the million dollars in cash he had obtained as part of the loot, in the company of his girlfriend, Ámbar Barrientos, who at that time was pregnant.

In Italy and Spain, Kevin Olguín pleased his partner. He gave her clothes from prestigious brands, a luxurious car (a Kia Cup) and trips on high-value cruises. He even allocated a significant amount of money for her to give birth in a renowned clinic. However, following the case of the so-called 'Baby Bandito', many netizens wonder if, 10 years after the robbery, he and Ámbar Barrientos are still together.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Baby Bandito': what were the expensive gifts that Kevin Olguín gave his pregnant girlfriend?

Who is Ámbar Barrientos, Kevin Olguín's girlfriend with whom he eloped to Europe?

In the series of Netflix 'Baby Bandito', the character of Ámbar Barrientos is played by Chilean actress Francisca Armstrong, who takes on the role of Génesis. In real life, Ámbar flees while pregnant, along with Kevin Olguín, to the Caribbean and Europe to live a life of luxury. In Italy and France, photographs have been seen in which the couple appears in an affectionate manner, with backgrounds such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Roman Colosseum in Italy.

Ámbar Barrientos was born in Quilicura, a commune located in the northern sector of Santiago. Since he has been with Olguín in the old continent, he has shown a taste for a life of luxury and excess. He even boasted on his social networks the receipts and proof of the cost of the gifts he received from his boyfriend. It should be noted that she became pregnant by 'Baby Bandito' long before the famous 'robbery of the century'.

YOU CAN SEE: Where is Kevin Olguín, the 'Baby Bandito', currently after the 'robbery of the century'?

Is Ámbar Barrientos still Kevin Olguín's girlfriend?

After Kevin Olguín was extradited to Chile and imprisoned a year later – added to this is the fact that to this day his whereabouts are unknown – the relationship between 'Baby Bandito' and Ámbar Barrientos would have come to an end. years ago. Currently, the young woman is in charge of the little girl that they both have in common and she shows off on her social networks with whom she would presumably be her new partner.

Kevin Olguín and his little girl born in Milan, Italy. Photo: TV Chile

How does Ámbar Barrientos look lately?

Ámbar Barrientos would have decided to leave behind the life of luxury she had with Kevin Olguín when he was imprisoned. She published a photo of herself on her social networks in which she was allegedly starting a new romantic relationship.