The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, opened a water war against the central government this Monday by filing a lawsuit before the Supreme Court against the new Tagus Hydrological Plan. Ayuso considers that the document “boycotts the supply system” of Madrid and “places impediments to the transfers necessary for water to reach the homes of Madrid residents.”

“Sánchez’s obsession with Madrid has no limits and now he wants this region to surrender due to thirst,” said the Madrid president, who in her lawsuit asks that the section relating to the ecological flows regime be annulled, which subjects with prior administrative authorization from the Tajo Hydrographic Confederation, the carrying out of water mobilizations between reservoirs of different exploitation systems of the demarcation and that relating to wastewater discharges.

Specifically, at the center of the discussion is the Valmayor reservoir, the second most important in the Community of Madrid, with 124.4 cubic hectometers of capacity and from which 1.7 million Madrid residents, 25% of the population, drink. . With the new rule, the State will be the one that will have to authorize the reservoir to receive water from the Alberche River through the San Juan-Valmayor transfer.

The appeal maintains that prior authorization for possible transfers between the San Juan reservoir and the Valmayor reservoir, established in article 20.3 of the hydrological plan, “is not required in any of the remaining basin plans.” «It is evident and not subject to discussion that the authorization requirement incorporated in article 20.3 of the Royal Decree is not only applicable only in the Tajo Plan (and in none of the remaining eleven plans that are approved by the same royal decree), but, within the Tagus basin, it is only applicable to water mobilizations that occur from San Juan to Valmayor,” states the Madrid Government’s demand.

In this way, the Ministry of Ecological Transition “intends that the water of Madrid residents depends on permits that they themselves would authorize or deny month after month, ruining any planning capacity,” said Ayuso, who in addition to the traffic jams, believes that The new plan prevents “meeting purification requirements” and “hinders planning.”

Ayuso has described the new Tajo Hydrological Plan as “the meanest and most inhuman attack of all those by Sánchez on Madrid.” «They want to leave us without trains, without short-distance planes, without museums and without institutions. “They want to discriminate against us with financing, but there is nothing worse than trying to ration water to almost seven million people,” he stressed.