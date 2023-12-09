The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanesestated this Saturday that his Government intends to implement a plan to remodel the country’s immigration system and reduce the arrival of foreigners to “sustainable levels.”

In statements to journalists today, reported by local media, the president stated that he will announce this week the details of his new Migration Strategy, which aims to “fix” the country’s “broken” immigration system and return migration to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have a plan to fix migration by ensuring Australia can get the skilled workers needs, but putting an end to any abuse and any grievance,” said Albanese, who advocated for massive reform of a system he has called “careless” and “broken.”

“The new Migration Strategy that we will announce this week will return migration at sustainable levels. There will always be a post-covid jump in our migration figures,” he concluded.

Albanese did not specify what the new specific annual migration objective will be, but he announced that the migration projected by the Treasury Department will decrease significantly during the next financial year.

The debate over mass immigration to Australia, which in the past relied heavily on foreign workers to supply its then poor labor markethas occupied a central role in the country’s politics in recent months, amid real estate pressure and the rampant increase in the cost of living, which many attribute to high levels of immigration.

The announcement about possible changes to immigration policies follows a review carried out by former Treasury Secretary Martin Parkinson, which found “worrying abuses” in Australia’s acceptance of international students, according to local media.

“People come here and sign up for courses that they really don’tbear substantially neither to their skill base nor to the national interestl” from Australia, Albanese noted.

Previously, the Labor Government had already announced that measures would be taken to reduce the granting of study permits to international students, while the visa process for pqualified foreign professionals would be made faster and easier.

EFE

