United States.- “I needed time to renew myself,” he revealed Salma Hayek in his most recent Instagram post, with which he has caused a sensation on social media by appearing on bathing suit and show off her striking figure.

With 56 years old Salma couldn’t look better and his fans let him know, they even question him if he has the formula for eternal youth, because the more time passes, the younger he looks.

Salma Hayek’s new photo session posted on Instagram has sparked a large number of compliments and has exceeded a million likes, as she looks wonderful in a yellow two-piece swimsuit that shows off her doll body.

At 56, Salma Hayek models a swimsuit and boasts a doll figure

We invite you to read:

like a good saw, Salma looks better with the passing of the years And her new photos prove it, because she looks wonderfully good and like a goddess, which has earned her plenty of compliments.

Without a doubt, the Mexican Hollywood star has been spectacularly preserved despite the passing of the years and will surely become the best-preserved celebrity in the world, since no one at her age looks so majestic.