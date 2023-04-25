The albinegra tide is preparing to mobilize en masse, this Saturday (Carlos Belmonte, 6:30 p.m.), to Albacete. The Cartagena fans sold out in less than five hours the 900 tickets put up for sale yesterday. Long lines of fans waited up to five hours around the Cartagonova stadium to win one of the coveted seats. It is not for less: Cartagena and Albacete are fighting to play the promotion phase to the First Division. It is something historical.

Volunteers from the Federation of Peñas del Efesé (FPFCCT) sold the tickets, starting at ten in the morning. Since hours before there were already people waiting their turn. At half past two in the afternoon, the 900 locations were already sold out. And many fans were left in the street and without a prize.

Some fans were upset that there was no limit on tickets per person. Thus, a subscriber could purchase more than one ticket as long as they came with the national identity document of the companion, physically or by photograph, since it is a Monday morning and a working day for many citizens. There were people who got up to nine tickets, as the photograph of LA VERDAD shows.

See also A journey through browser history The supporters clubs complete a list of people with hundreds of names in case the people from La Mancha give up more seats today

The FPFCCT completed a waiting list with the data of hundreds of people, in case there is any possibility that Albacete gives up any more seats. The Efesé contacted the La Mancha team yesterday to negotiate the transfer of some other location. Sources from the albinegro club assured this newspaper that there is “optimism” in this regard and that a response is expected throughout this Tuesday. Albacete did not specify figures and would provide, if so, what it can.

Fans have no limit to buy tickets, which annoyed unlucky people who waited hours in line

It must be remembered that the fans of Cartagena and Albacete are closely related. And that the La Mancha club’s supporters clubs have organized a festive day to enjoy together the hours leading up to the match. For 5 euros there will be a giant paella, drinks, live music and games for the little ones.

guaranteed party



This is the last close displacement that remains for the ‘Efesemania’ this season. Except for the trips to the City of Valencia, there have been no large mobilizations of Cartagena to Villarreal, Leganés and Málaga. This Saturday accompanies the schedule, the comfort of the trip and the great objective that is at stake for each other.