‘As a movie star’: Carlos la ‘Roca’ Sánchez is presented in Argentina

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Acero THE WEATHER
The effective midfielder is back in foreign football.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
After playing with Independiente Santa Fe in the for two seasons, Carlos ‘The Rock’ Sanchez he did not renew his contract with the cardinal in search of a new opportunity in soccer abroad and the Argentine League was his destiny.
Sanchez, in Argentina
In Argentina, Carlos Alberto Sánchez arrived at the medical center to present medical examinations with San Lorenzo and the journalists and fans who were waiting for him previously witnessed an exotic look that left them surprised, as he arrived in a shirt, shorts and sunglasses, but after passing the review he proceeded to sign a contract.
However, in the official presentation of ‘La Roca’, San Lorenzo made a particular video of his new reinforcement, where in the style of a classic film. Sánchez appeared with glasses and a club shirt to send a message to the Cyclone fans who were his new player.
“I’m the one who’s happy because ‘La Roca’ is already in Boedo,” said the Colombian in the San Lorenzo presentation video.
FOOTBALL
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#movie #star #Carlos #Roca #Sánchez #presented #Argentina
Leave a Reply