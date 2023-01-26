Friday, January 27, 2023
‘As a movie star’: Carlos la ‘Roca’ Sánchez is presented in Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Carlos SÃ¡nchez, goal against Patriotas
Photo:

Sergio Acero THE WEATHER

The effective midfielder is back in foreign football.

After playing with Independiente Santa Fe in the for two seasons, Carlos ‘The Rock’ Sanchez he did not renew his contract with the cardinal in search of a new opportunity in soccer abroad and the Argentine League was his destiny.

Sanchez, in Argentina

Millionaires won the first classic of 2022 (3-0). In the photo, Mackalister Silva and Carlos Sánchez.

Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora. TIME

In Argentina, Carlos Alberto Sánchez arrived at the medical center to present medical examinations with San Lorenzo and the journalists and fans who were waiting for him previously witnessed an exotic look that left them surprised, as he arrived in a shirt, shorts and sunglasses, but after passing the review he proceeded to sign a contract.

However, in the official presentation of ‘La Roca’, San Lorenzo made a particular video of his new reinforcement, where in the style of a classic film. Sánchez appeared with glasses and a club shirt to send a message to the Cyclone fans who were his new player.

“I’m the one who’s happy because ‘La Roca’ is already in Boedo,” said the Colombian in the San Lorenzo presentation video.

FOOTBALL

Group dinner at Sampdoria, this time D'Aversa pays: "The boys are fine even off the pitch"

