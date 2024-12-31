A 53-year-old man has been arrested by the Police for locking his ex-partner, 41, in the sofa of a bed in Marbella, who was released by local police, that they found it in a hole under a mattress in the arrestee’s house.

Sources close to the investigation reported on Tuesday the events and that the woman, victim of gender violencesent a WhatsApp message with the text “I need help” to the local Marbella police, who were already in charge of monitoring him as a victim of this type.

The woman informed him that she was at her ex-partner’s house, who is on probation for mistreating her and that he has been arrested again for the new events, which occurred on December 19, and accused of illegal detention.

An agent received the distress message at 5:00 a.m., tried to contact the victim and, failing, alerted the 092 center so that patrols went to the aggressor’s homewhom she had reported for abuse.

The agents they knocked insistently on the doorbut no one answered nor were the successive calls to the victim’s phone and the man’s phone answered.

Suspecting that she could be trapped insidethey notified the firefighters to help them enter.

The agent who was monitoring the victim received a video via WhatsApp where everything looked very dark and the woman could be heard, although she could not understand what she was saying.

The firefighters proposed accessing the house from the neighbors’ balconies, but it turned out to be unfeasible; They tried the lock, but the cylinder broke, until They decided to resort to a mace to destroy the door.

The attacker climbed down from the balcony

At that moment they heard the man from inside, very upset and refusing to let them in: he tried to block the entrance by placing a piece of furniture on the other side of the door and when he saw the agents enter, he ran to the balcony and He got off it, holding on to the railing. with one arm, under threat of suicide.

Upon entering the home, the police did not find the victim, only a 93-year-old woman, the mother of the aggressor, who I had started vomiting from nervousnessso they requested an ambulance to treat her.

While trying to convince the man not to commit suicide, they asked him where was his ex-partner and he said he wasn’t there.

Searching the house for the second time and lifting the couch off the bed, They discovered the woman locked upalmost unconscious, with a lost look in his eyes and he couldn’t even stand up.

The police took her in their arms. to get it out of the gap under the mattress and take her to the hospital, while the man stopped his attitude and surrendered to the agents. He had a specific control in force as he had been reported for previous mistreatment.