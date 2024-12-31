The farewell of Jesús Navas last Monday had an extra morbidity added by the possible presence of two members of Betis. So much Joaquin as Manuel Pellegrini They were invited to this event, attended by dozens of football personalities who have shared a career with the palace at some point in their careers. However, the institutional crisis that exists between Seville and Betissince the first broke relations with the second, left the attendance of both Betis up in the air.

Yes ok Joaquin Sanchez was the first to clarify days ago that he would attend, the presence of Manuel Pellegrini was more than expected until the point where it was known of his attendance a few hours before the event. «It is a day that will be marked for him. “Because of that admiration we have for him, we are here,” said the former green and white player upon his arrival on the red carpet.

A gesture that was highly applauded by the Sevilla fans, who recognized the gesture of both by applauding them when they jumped on stage to accompany Jesus Navas. The palace wanted to value his stage with Pellegrini at Manchester City: «Thank you for everything we experienced in Manchester and for everything that helped me.»

Furthermore, the Sevilla legend was very affectionate with Joaquín, who has accompanied him in one way or another throughout these two decades: «Despite that Betis-Sevilla match, we are friends, I have been with him in difficult times, always at your side. “That’s the most beautiful thing about sport, thank you very much for everything.”









Pellegrini’s words

Before the start of the event, the Chilean coach had already responded to these words from the Sevilla player: «It is a pride to be able to accompany Jesús on such an important day for him. I was fortunate to spend three years with him in Manchester. Seasons where we won a Premier and a Cup. Of course I was going to have my presence. He is a player who not only in England; Here in Spain, despite being from opposing teams, I have admiration for him. “The fact that the sports city is called Jesús Navas already reflects what he has done for the club.”