05 September 2024 | 22.42
READING TIME: 3 minutes
“Women who take advantage of the SERIOUS weaknesses of men in power represent one of the lowest rungs of our society. No justification for men, let it be clear, but the moral responsibilities are of both”. This is how Paola Ferrari comments in a post on Instagram on the Sangiuliano case and the accusations launched against the Minister of Culture by the Campania entrepreneur Maria Rosaria Boccia.
