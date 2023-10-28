Armita Geravand, the 16-year-old teenager hospitalized after suffering an attack in early October supposedly by Iran’s ‘Moral Police’ for not wearing a veil in the Tehran subway, died this Saturday, according to the agency. IRNA news officer. The young girl was brain dead and there was little hope of her recovery.

The human rights organization Hengaw reported at the beginning of October, when the incident occurred, that Geravand had suffered a “strong push” by the agents, who approached her at the station in the Iranian capital for not wearing her scarf properly. in the head. According to the NGO itself and the opposition media Iranwire, at that moment a struggle took place that ended with a push and “craniocerebral trauma and visible head injuries,” they detailed.

The official version of the Iranian Government, which has also been broadcast again by the official news agency of the Middle Eastern country and which was responsible for reporting the death this Saturday, denies that version. He insists that the young student of Kurdish origin suffered a “sudden drop in tension when she was waiting on the platform at the Shohada station” of the metro in the capital of the Middle Eastern country.

When the event occurred, the Iranian media broadcast images from the suburban’s security cameras in which several people were seen taking the young woman out of the car after having suffered a power drop. However, several NGOs, including Iran Human Rights (IHR), question the official version, since the moments before the event were not provided in these images, which is why they consider that an attempt has been made to cover up the incident.

Military hospital



Armita was admitted to a military hospital amidst tight security measures. The Iranian Government tried with this maneuver to avoid a repeat of the situation experienced a year ago when the death, also at the hands of the Moral Police, of another young Kurdish woman, Masha Amini, for not wearing the veil properly, triggered the largest wave of protests that the Islamic republic has experienced in its history.

Last September, a law was passed that toughens penalties for non-use of the garment. An Iranian court also sentenced journalists Elahe Mohamadi and Niloofar Hamedi to six and seven years in prison for reporting on Amini’s death in police custody.