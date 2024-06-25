by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aprilia goes shopping in Ducati

With a double whammy inflicted on Ducati, Aprilia has secured the rider duo of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. Is Martinator that the Bez they were leaving Borgo Panigale also because with the Pecco Bagnaia-Marc Marquez duo the roads to the official team were blocked: pros and cons of the abundance that the Noale company and that Massimo took advantage of Rivola which moved perfectly.

The CEO of Aprilia had known for months that he would probably have to replace Aleix Espargaró (a decision that then took place before the Montmeló weekend). His intention was to maintain an all-Spanish pair, confirming Maverick Viñales. The #12 perhaps felt left on the sidelines and moved to KTM, where he will team up with Enea Bastianini, but giving up the privileges of an official team.

Rivola’s words

“I could have expected Aleix’s retirement. I I also thought and hoped to be able to continue with Maverick. Today, given how quickly the market has moved, I believe that Aprilia has done a great job. I can only be very happy. What if I felt betrayed by Maverick? Riders are like that, it’s right that they look after their own interests. It is up to us, in our profession, to ensure that their best interests are us“, this is Rivola’s comment.

“I didn’t feel betrayed, just as I don’t think he felt betrayed when we announced Jorge. At the same time, every rider follows their own instincts and feelings, especially someone like Maverick. We got along and get along very well with him“, he added. “We know he is a rider who can have huge peaks. Perhaps he felt the time had come for a change. Maybe his biggest goal was to win with four different manufacturers, I don’t know, but we absolutely respect his choice and will try to maximize the results of the next Grands Prix“.