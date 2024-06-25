There Kimera on the occasion of Pikes Peak 2024 presented the K39, the third model of the young Italian brand. Faithful to the history of LanceKimera has developed a project of restomod Rally inspired 037but with the K39 introduced significant innovations, bringing to mind the Beta Montecarlo Turbo Group 5. The car will be dedicated to racing and will do its job debut at Pikes Peak in 2025with the option of homologation for road use for customers.

Kimera K39 features

The Kimera K39, known as “Hyper Retromod”celebrates the history of Lancia with the historic Martini Racing livery it’s a carbon frame. The K39 is designed primarily for the track, but integrates features necessary to compete in Pikes Peak, located above 4,600 meters above sea level, with cars that to go fast must generate a high aerodynamic load.

Kimera K39 front 3/4

The car therefore stands out for itsdouble profile rear wing, in contrast to the enormous wings of prototypes specialized for high-altitude racing. Particular attention was paid to rear diffuser, designed to maximize downforce. For track use, the Kimera K39 can count on a bodykit which includes a large front wing and side flow diverters.

Kimera K39 K39 lateral Wing, exhaust and rear diffuser Rear rims Rear wing K39 front K39 rear 3/4 K39 roof, top view Kimera K39 front bonnet air intake Kimera K39

At the engine level, the car will be equipped with a unit 4 cylinders of 2,150 cm³supercharged with turbo and volumetric compressor, probably with a maximum power included between 600 and 700 HP.

Kimera K39 at Pikes Peak

In 2025, the Kimera K39 will participate in the Pikes Peak, a race of over 20 km uphill. The current record time of 7’57″48established in 2018 by Romain Dumas with the electric prototype Volkswagen ID.Ris considered the best to date.

The Kimera K39 will participate in the 2025 Pikes Peak

The Kimera K39, on the other hand, is a supercharged thermal car; which implies stress on the turbocharger at high rpm and cooling challenges due to decreased oxygen at high altitude. The absolute record for a thermal prototype belongs to Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peakdriven by Sebastien Loeb in 2013, with a time of 8’13″878.

Photo Kimera K39

Read also:

→ Kimera EVO38

→ Kimera EVO37

→ “Restomod” restored historic cars

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!