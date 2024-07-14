The next July 15th the revelation will be made tenth member of the long-awaited second season of The House of the Famous Mexico 2 and it is strongly rumored that it is Drake BellAmerican actor known for his work on Nickelodeon.
Rumours about the possible members of the most famous reality show on television are the order of the day and on this occasion it has been highlighted that Drake would be the next confirmed, after Karime Pindter was announced as one of the program’s participants.
It should be noted that Drake Bell has already had important appearances on Televisa and is no stranger to the network or its television productions, so it is not such a crazy idea that he would be present on the reality show.
The second season of La Casa de los Famosos Mexico will premiere next month July 21 through Las Estrellas and ViX, so it will only be a matter of waiting to find out if the Drake & Josh star will be present.
Celebrities confirmed for La Casa de los Famosos Mexico 2
- Mario Bezares
- Brigitte Bozzo
- Shanik Berman
- Augustin Fernandez
- Arath of the Tower
- Sabine Moussier
- Knight Colt
- Ricardo Peralta
- Karime Pindter
