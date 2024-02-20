Peskov called Yulia Navalnaya's accusations unfounded and boorish

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov responded to the words of the widow of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; The FBK founded by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia) Yulia, who claims that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may allegedly be involved in the death of her husband. The Kremlin spokesman indicated that such statements are unfounded.

We leave this without comment. Of course, these are absolutely unfounded, boorish accusations [в адрес] head of the Russian state. But given that Yulia Navalnaya was literally widowed [несколькими] days earlier, I leave this without comment Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The day before, Yulia Navalnaya made an appeal in which she stated that she plans to continue her husband’s business. Peskov noted that the head of state did not see this appeal.

The Kremlin responded to Navalnaya’s words about the alleged presence of poison in her husband’s body

During a conversation with journalists, Peskov was also asked to comment on Navalnaya’s words that her husband’s body allegedly may not be given to relatives due to a desire to hide traces of some poison.

I'm honestly not familiar with this performance. But if it contained such words, then, again, these are nothing more than unfounded accusations. Because they are not supported by anything, not confirmed. And in this case, only for ethical reasons, I cannot properly evaluate these words Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

He noted that such statements are also unfounded and unsubstantiated, also pointing out that “the Kremlin is not involved in this matter.”

Photo: Denis Kaminev / Reuters

The day before, the Kremlin clarified that an investigation into Navalny’s death is underway, and all necessary actions provided for by Russian law are being carried out. However, the results of the investigation are still unknown, since investigative actions have not yet been completed.

Western statements on the death of Navalny in Russia were called boorish

The British Foreign Office blamed the Russian authorities for Navalny's death. Against this background, London decided to consider the possibility of introducing new individual UK sanctions against Russia.

Photo: Petrov Sergey / Globallookpress.com

The introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions due to Navalny’s death was also allowed by the United States and Sweden, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, demanded an international investigation from Russia into his death.

The Kremlin rejected Borrell's calls. “We do not accept such demands at all, especially from Mr. Borrell,” Peskov explained. Western statements on the death of an IK-3 prisoner in Russia were called boorish. The Kremlin spokesman noted that such statements cannot harm Putin, “but do not paint those who make them.”

The Kremlin considers any statements in this regard unacceptable until the results of the investigation are published, the press secretary of the Russian President emphasized.

Navalny died in correctional colony No. 3 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug). He felt unwell on February 16 after a walk, after which he almost immediately lost consciousness. Medical workers from the colony immediately arrived to him, an ambulance was called, but they were unable to help him. According to an RT source, according to preliminary data, Navalny suffered a blood clot. The same reason was given by the Telegram channel “112”.