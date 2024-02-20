In the Lombardy Region at Palazzo Pirelli, a new work of urban art in the ex-Scalo di Porta Romana area of ​​Milan was presented today to institutions and the press: 'Limitless'. The mural – designed and created by Smoe Studio, thanks to the non-conditioning contribution of Sanofi – is dedicated to the fundamental values ​​of sport such as the courage to overcome oneself and one's limits. Created on the facade of a building in Viale Toscana 9, Limitless depicts a paralympic skier wearing the colors of the flag of the fight against meningitis on his helmet.

The Flag – we read in a note – is the symbol of global union and hope launched by Sanofi at the end of 2023 and created in collaboration between the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) and the Confederation of Meningitis Organizations (CoMO) – which includes the National Committee against Meningitis “Free from Meningitis” – and the Paralympians Davide Morana, Ellie Challis and Théo Curin. This flag is the first symbol ever created that patients, patient associations, international associations and the scientific community can use to help faster reach the goal set by the World Health Organization (WHO) of defeating meningitis by 2030.

“Sport is the art of the soul and the body – explains Smoe, creator and author of the work – We wanted to convey this imagery through a narrative that has the city itself as its canvas. In Limitless, Nulla Virtus' first work, we used the colors of the Flag of the Fight against Meningitis, a fundamental awareness message that makes our work even more significant”. Spreading awareness of this disease is essential. Meningitis affects over 2.5 million people worldwide of all ages every year, and has a mortality rate of 10% (of which approximately ½ are children under 5 years of age). Of those who manage to recover, approximately 20% must live with serious and long-term complications such as brain injuries and amputations of the affected limbs.

“To defeat meningitis it is essential to improve its knowledge among citizens, especially young ones – underlines Mario Merlo General Manager Vaccines Sanofi Italia – We were happy to join this awareness initiative which links an important value such as prevention to that of sport. Acting together to make an impact in the fight against meningitis is essential. Sanofi has always been committed to this area, in terms of raising awareness on the topic of prevention and the value of broad-spectrum vaccination. For us, supporting the creation of this work dedicated to the city of Milan and its valorization is a further step forward in the path already started with the Flag to unite everyone in the fight against the disease.”

“Limitless” is the first of the 5 works planned to be created as part of the “Nulla Virtus” urban art project by SMOE Studio for the city of Milan. The project, sponsored by Municipality 4 and Municipality 5 of the Municipality of Milan and supported by Brand For the City with the role of Advisor and Partner of SMOE Studio, is dedicated to winter sports with the aim of creating a path based on the themes of sport , integration, respect for the environment and the courage to surpass oneself.