“Don’t ask me to make it impossible,” the spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group, José Ángel Antelo, warned the PP leader, Fernando López Miras, this Friday. He did it in the Regional Assembly, at the insistence of Miras so that the majority of those from Santiago Abascal abstained, and only two of them voted yes, and allowed his investiture as president of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and, therefore, Therefore, head of a government formed only by the PP.

“The voters have not given you an absolute majority,” Antelo told the popular, addressing them by familiar name, in the second session of the investiture debate. He claimed the 18% electoral support achieved for his formation and assured that “the presence of Vox in the Government is the only guarantee of change” in the Region.

He elaborated on this line and argued: “Vox voters did not vote for us for you to be president” in a monochrome executive. And before Miras lost the first opportunity to hold office for four more years, and with a view to the new vote, which will take place on Monday, he stated: «Do you really think that PP voters do not want a coalition government? ». Miras needed an absolute majority this Friday and on Monday he will need a simple majority. That happens through the abstention of at least four of the nine Vox deputies.

Antelo urged Miras to “reconsider” and move away “from Mr. Feijóo’s circus in the Region of Murcia”, alluding to the alleged order of the national leader of the PP so that there is no agreement before the general elections on July 23. However, he reiterated his offer to continue the dialogue, if the popular call them. “Mr. Antelo, have my call made. We are going to negotiate this afternoon,” Miras replied.

I reproach the PP for excluding him from the Table



Antelo, who had to climb the lectern due to his height, insisted that his group cannot trust the current president as in 2019, because he has not fulfilled his written and verbal commitments. He cited the agreement by which Vox abstained four years ago to allow the investiture of López Miras; the closure of the care center for unaccompanied immigrant minors (menas) in Santa Cruz (Murcia), “expanded” with regional money; and call elections to respond to the 2021 motion of no confidence by PSOE and Vox. Antelo affirmed that this was a commitment of the popular with him and with Abascal and that, nevertheless, Miras ended up relying on Vox “turncoats” to maintain power. He also regretted Antelo that, due to the inaction of the regional government, “we have our children in school barracks.”

The Vox leader also charged against the “waste” of having “the only LGTBI council” in Spain. He thus reproached the PP for leaving them without a presence in the governing body of parliament: “How dare you veto Vox at the Assembly Table?” He stated. And he demanded a Mar Menor Law “that does not criminalize farmers and ranchers.”