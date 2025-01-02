Anne Igartiburu lived this New Year’s Eve in a completely different way from previous seasons. Although TVE decided not to have her for the New Year’s Eve broadcast, The presenter did not miss the opportunity to continue marking the grapesalthough this time away from the cameras of a public channel.

The communicator celebrated the turn of the year at the Javis house, where she joined a party full of friends from the guild. In this more intimate and casual environment, Igartiburu made a peculiar presentation of the Chimessomething that did not go unnoticed on social networks, where doubts soon arose: had she been hired for the event or did she simply do it as part of the celebration?

This Thursday, AfternoonAR has put an end to the mystery. Frank Blanco, one of the program’s presenters, asked his collaborators the question: how much did they think Anne Igartiburu had earned for her participation?

The responses have been varied. Some have bet on high figures, between 30,000 and 60,000 euros. However, Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ has come forward with his response: “I say it was free.” To which Blanco, confirming the statement, added: “There are those who have found the right price, because They confirm to us that Anne Igartiburu earned zero euros“.

As Blanco explained, the host attended as another guest, without any type of contract or remuneration. “I was a guest. Many didn’t even know I was going to be there and made the performance“.