The weeks go by, and the Ryder Cup project at Camiral Golf & Wellness, the resort golf course located in Girona, which seemed practically tied, has not yet materialized. Everything is agreed, but there is one last step missing, for the Generalitat of Catalonia to sign the contract, a support to which its president, Salvador Illa, had committed himself through a signed letter. David Plana Viladomat (Fonteta, 1971) is the CEO of Camiral, linked in first person to all the negotiations, and although time is running out – at the end of the year the dream could disappear –, he continues to trust the word of the president .

People are very excited about hosting a Ryder at home.

The project is not signed, but the path is already marked. Both the Government of Spain, through the Higher Sports Council (CSD), and the Spanish Golf Federation (RFEG), have approved the necessary measures to guarantee an event of this magnitude.

What measures?

There are many aspects that you don’t think about when organizing something like a Ryder Cup, but they require the signature of many ministries. The declaration of national interest, customs, immigration, transportation, police and many other things. We already have all this and also the financial support for the promotion of sport and golf competitions for two years. We have been negotiating for months and seeing that it is possible to do so.

So what is missing for it to become a reality?

Well, the final agreement between the Catalan administrations: the Generalitat, Barcelona and the Girona Provincial Council.

The comparisons

“The America’s Cup has not had the expected return and this affects support for the Ryder Cup”

Why doesn’t it crystallize?

We were on the right path after a very long journey but the America’s Cup has not had the expected return in Barcelona, ​​and that causes it to be moved in a certain way and affect support for the Ryder Cup, even though they are two things very different.

Does the Copa del América affect that much?

The agreement that should be reached between the Catalan institutions is not coming and, speaking clearly, it is partly because Barcelona is in the aftermath of what the Copa del América has been, and that is harming us a lot.

How would you explain the differences between an America’s Cup and a Ryder Cup?

In a Ryder Cup, the worldwide promotion lasts ten years, but the most important thing is the legacy that an event of this dimension would leave for Catalonia. All the golfers in the world would want to come play here. We have the best example in Valderrama, which more than 20 years after celebrating it continues to benefit. And the important thing in a Ryder is not the week of competition in this sense, but what comes next, the great legacy.

There is a letter of commitment signed by Salvador Illa to celebrate the Ryder Cup, that should be enough, right?

Yes, there is, and it has committed to providing all the necessary support so that we can host this event. But what is happening is that the environment is not working in its favor right now. Therefore, at this moment I would like to say that I have been personally with President Illa, he has been in Camiral too, and I trust him, I would like to make it clear. Because if at this time we cannot trust the president of the country when he makes personal commitments, his credibility with the citizens would be compromised. But, I insist, I have spoken with him and I trust him.

He seems very confident…

At times, a president has to assume and demonstrate his leadership if his actions affect the territory.

How has your relationship with him been?

We have been in this process for more than two years, and the president knew about it before taking office. Furthermore, he was aware that we were almost out of time with the Ryder Cup and the first thing he did when he became president was to send a letter of commitment giving the necessary support for the celebration of the event. But then it has to be translated into a contract, and I trust your word to make it happen.

But there is a deadline, the deal must be closed before the end of the year.

Let’s see, someone is needed to exercise the final leadership because the CSD is ready, the RFEG is ready, the Girona Provincial Council is ready, Camiral has done his homework… and now the president has to take charge so that things can happen. they end up passing. We have it very close, but this is the last train and you have to get on. And it is not something that we have started to look at now, to see if we hold a Ryder Cup. There are contracts that have been distributed and a lot of negotiations have taken place. It’s not that we live in a cloud.

It is difficult to understand that a project that is carried out in Catalonia has the full support of the Madrid institutions and it is the Catalan ones that are delaying it. It goes against the topic of centralism.

Well this time we cannot complain, the Government has done its homework. You can consult the agreements of the Council of Ministers in July of last year and economic items and the necessary measures to start everything have already been approved.

And then what really happens?

What I sense is that the type of political majorities and minorities that we have in Catalonia makes it more difficult for someone to exercise leadership. I can’t think of anything else. There are other examples, such as the Barcelona airport, for which the central Administration is committed to making a huge investment and the question is who would think of letting something like this pass. I think people wouldn’t understand it.

The investments

“We want the Ryder to not cost the citizens of Barcelona money”

Are political balances endangering Ryder?

Politicians receive criticism, and it is criticism that one has to accept. They have always existed. It has happened now with the Copa del América, for example. Perhaps it is that things have not been done completely well or that the expectations that were generated were very high and are affecting so that now there are people who are afraid to make decisions.

What role does the city of Barcelona play in all this?

It is the capital of Catalonia and must act as such. In this case, the regions of Girona need to take the lead as well. The investment that would be made also benefits it, but at the same time it can help decentralize tourism; It is a unique opportunity in which we have facilities outside of Barcelona and a private investor to host a world-class event.

How much would it cost?

We want the Ryder Cup to not cost the citizens of Barcelona money, and it is possible to achieve this. Investment must come from sectors such as tourism; it cannot be assumed that it will cost the city money.

The last one is obligatory, are you afraid that the Ryder Cup will end in Madrid?

The CSD has been clear, it has approved the funds to celebrate it for two years and before letting it slip away it will ask other communities. And Madrid and the Basque Country have already positioned themselves. I wouldn’t like this to happen.

Read also