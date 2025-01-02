Real Madrid, through an official statement, announced this Thursday that next week the process for calling elections for the presidency of the white club and the Board of Directors will begin.

“The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, calls the club’s Board of Directors on January 7, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., with the aim of starting the election process for the president and Board of Directors for the next four years,” reported the aforementioned statement.

No opposition

In this way, the process is brought forward three months, because the last call took place in April 2021. Now, once the call is approved by the Board of Directors, it will be transferred to the Electoral Board to begin the procedure for calling elections. .

In the second stage as president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez presented himself as the only candidate in the 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021 elections to become the top leader of the Madrid entity for more than 15 consecutive years.