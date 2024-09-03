Rapidly rising ticket prices for Oasis concerts have sparked a debate in the UK about stricter regulation of so-called “dynamic pricing”. Last week, some fans of the British cult band experienced ticket prices suddenly rising from under £150 to as much as £355 (including fees) while waiting in the online queue. It was only when they got to the checkout of the online sales that the new price appeared. Many people bit the bullet. Concert promoters of other bands – not just in the UK – have also used this method. Oasis fans in Ireland reported that they ended up paying 415.50 euros for the performance at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin instead of the initially announced price of 86.50 euros.