Ciudad Juarez.- A homeless man was found dead this afternoon at the Juarez Monument in the downtown area of the city.
An area of the plaza located on Ramón Corona and Vicente Guerrero avenues was cordoned off.
According to interviews conducted by municipal agents with people who frequent the place, it is a homeless man who apparently suffered a drug overdose.
The deceased was not identified; forensic personnel transferred him to their facilities as unknown.
