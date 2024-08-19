Ciudad Juarez.- A homeless man was found dead this afternoon at the Juarez Monument in the downtown area of ​​the city.

An area of ​​the plaza located on Ramón Corona and Vicente Guerrero avenues was cordoned off.

According to interviews conducted by municipal agents with people who frequent the place, it is a homeless man who apparently suffered a drug overdose.

The deceased was not identified; forensic personnel transferred him to their facilities as unknown.