His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed that education is the foundation of the renaissance of nations and the progress of societies, and a pillar in building generations of national leaders capable of continuing the march of progress and prosperity witnessed by the UAE in various fields, in order to enhance its competitiveness and global position among the ranks of the fastest growing and prosperous countries.

This came during His Highness’s reception today, at the hospitality council, of 67 students and graduates from the Scholarship Office of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, for the year 2024, who hold bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from selected local and national universities and international universities outside the country.

His Highness explained that Ras Al Khaimah pays great attention to upgrading the higher education system and enhancing its outcomes in a way that meets the needs of its comprehensive development process, the requirements of its upcoming future plans, and keeps pace with rapid global developments, consolidating its thriving economic growth and enhancing its growing position as an ideal destination for living, working, and establishing businesses.

His Highness stressed the importance of the role of youth in building the nation, considering them the main pillar in the progress and construction of society, and the main driver of sustainable development plans. His Highness said: “We in the UAE believe in the role of youth qualified with science and knowledge in building the nation, and we are counting on their ability to bear the responsibility of leading our development process, as they are the force behind our comprehensive renaissance, and the active contributor to shaping the features of our promising future.”

His Highness congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in serving their countries and advancing their societies in various fields, in a way that reflects their professional and scientific ambitions and meets the aspirations of their countries to achieve progress, development and prosperity.

For their part, the students and graduates expressed their happiness and pride in this reception, and their deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his support for education and his care for university students in various specializations, stressing their determination to work hard and persevere to serve the nation, enhance its gains, and translate the ambitious vision of the wise leadership in the nation’s youth into reality.

The Scholarship Office of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research aims to support the academic and professional development of talented Emirati and non-Emirati students and employees, and provides funding, guidance and academic counselling to continue their undergraduate and graduate studies at a select group of leading national and international universities, especially in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia.