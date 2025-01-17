The confrontation between Irene Montero and Risto Mejide that took place on Wednesday in everything is a lie has sparked a strong controversy. During the program, Montero accused Ana Rosa Quintana of “legitimizing neo-Nazi gangs” when referring to eviction companies and questioned the journalist’s real estate business. This Thursday, Quintana has responded in AfternoonAR to the statements of the former minister and has connected live with Risto to comment on what happened.

Ana Rosa has addressed Montero’s attacks, starting with a clear message: “I don’t know the obsession your collaborator has with me,” she commented to Mejide. “I’m not going to get into a controversy with this lady who has been there for many years, but This lady hates the company and businessmen“he added.

Next, the presenter has vindicated his career and defended his right to undertakehighlighting that everything she has achieved has been the result of her efforts: “Everything I have and what I have done in my life I have earned by myself”

Furthermore, he has defended his current real estate project: “Yes, I have a real estate rental company. What’s more, I’m going to do a new project coworking […]But do you know why I have these things? Because I have earned it like you earn as a producer and any businessman who pays taxes.”

Immediately afterwards, Ana Rosa expressed her indignation due to the comments made by Montero from institutional spaces, such as Congress: “But who is this lady to say whatever she wants on a primetime program? We are not on equal terms, it makes me green in Congress“.

The television commentator has also attacked the vision that, according to her, Montero promotes of businessmen: “What do we want, that there are no businessmen? 80% of the wealth of this country is from businessmen. Man, yes she prefers Venezuela or Cuba, not for her; Likewise, he has denounced the difficulties of the rental market due to the squatting phenomenon: “There are many people who have houses, who with their lifelong work have bought an apartment, and do not rent it because of squatting. This lady is very responsible for that.”





Finally, the communicator has asked for respect: “I respect that she is an MEP because I am a democrat. But that she respects others and communicators.”