Alexander Blonz did not play on Wednesday with his national team, Norway, against Brazil nor will he play this Friday against the United States. It especially hurts the left winger to miss the matches of a big event, a handball World Cup, organized by his country (jointly with Croatia and Denmark). And yet, Blonz (24 years old) has a powerful reason to be happy, very happy: he is alive. Thus, the GOG Gudme player, a Danish club, recounted this Thursday in the newspaper ‘VG’ the difficult extreme situation he experienced ago. a month. Specifically, on December 11, a day after having surgery for a knee injury.Related news standard No Who are the Dujshebaev brothers: their origins and their relationship with their coach Isaac Asenjo standard Yes Handball Another Barrufet for the national team Laura MartaI was in his home, in the city of Odense (Denmark), when he began to feel unwell: “He couldn’t speak normally and had some muscle spasms last December.” Fortunately he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Elina Osterli. «If she hadn’t been there and I had been alone, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything. I would have stayed lying there and surely I couldn’t be telling it today. An hour earlier, the couple had received a visit from Tobías Grondahl, compatriot, player and teammate at Gudme and neighbor (he lives 200 meters away). «When I left, I was healthy and had baked gingerbread. It’s terrifying how quickly these things can happen,” Grondahl declares in ‘VG’. And he praises Blonz’s willpower when he was convalescing with serious symptoms. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, treated in the emergency room and then remained hospitalized for ten days. «I had bad luck. It was a 100 percent random mishap. “There was nothing I could have done to prevent it,” says Alexander Blonz himself. Hole in the heart “According to what the doctors told me, the reason why the blood clot formed was because I have a hole in my heart that has not closed. It is something that one in five people are born with. Unfortunately, I didn’t know anything about this,” he explains. “Of course, being admitted to the hospital was not pleasant, but in the end everything turned out well. “I realized very early on that I was doing well compared to other people who have blood clots in the brain,” he admits. Alexander Blonz will undergo knee surgery at the end of the month to repair the ligament damage. And in March he should enter the operating room again to undergo “a small operation to close the hole in his heart.” “It will be a while before I can return to the fields. But, thinking positively, if I ever had to suffer a clot in the brain, this was a relatively good moment because I can’t play handball anyway because of the knee injury.” Blonz, who was the top scorer of Norway at the Olympic Games in Paris, now watches the World Cup on television from the sofa at his home in Denmark. «They have not prohibited me from exercising or anything except driving. I think I will be able to play handball again in the fall. Everything points to that and I hope it goes well.

